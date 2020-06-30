Koalas Facing Extinction In New South Wales By 2050, Report Finds

This report must be a game-changer for koalas and the protection of their habitat in NSW. The report found that habitat loss and fragmentation was the biggest threat to koalas, yet at every turn we were handed evidence that showed our current laws are inadequate and facilitating the clearing of core koala habitat.

The strategies and policies currently in place to protect the koala aren’t working, like the NSW Koala Strategy, which fails in ensuring enough koala habitat is protected for the different koala populations across the state.

There must be a significant increase in koala habitat protected from logging, mining, land clearing and urban development.