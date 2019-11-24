Koalas Natural Habitat Destroyed By 80% After Australian Bushfires

PA

Australia’s crippling bushfires have decimated koalas’ natural habitat, leaving them ‘functionally extinct’.

Prolonged periods of drought, deforestation and recent bushfires across the country have sent koala numbers spiralling down.

According to Deborah Tabart, chairman of the Australian Koala Foundation, the fires have taken the lives of more than 1,000 koalas, as well as destroying around 80% of their natural habitat (as per Forbes).

The foundation suspected back in May this year that there are fewer than 80,000 koalas left in the wild, therefore leaving the species ‘functionally extinct’.

Functional extinction is when a species’ population dwindles to such a low number that they no longer have a significant role in their ecosystem.

It also means there are so few pairs left that it is unlikely to produce a new generation, therefore their population is no longer viable. While there will be some reproduction, the long-term viability of the species unlikely, with those born highly susceptible to disease.

The foundation estimates that there are no koalas left at all in 41 out of 128 Federal environments that are known koala habitats. Since 2012, Koalas have been listed as a ‘vulnerable’ species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Along with bushfires, deforestation is forcing koalas into starvation, as countless eucalyptus trees – the leaves of which are a main staple of a koalas’ daily diet – are brought down.

The recent bushfires have seen a renewed call for the Australian government to enact the Koala Protection Act, written in 2016 but still to be put into action.

Based on the US’ Bald Eagle Protection Act, it would help to protect koala habitats and eucalyptus trees, as well as protecting the creatures.

People are still leaping in to save the animals, without the assistance of the law: a grandmother became a hero online recently, after she ran into a bushfire to save a burning koala.

Recalling the moment she risked her own life to give the koala, named Lewis, a chance of survival, the woman told 9 News:

It was vulnerable, all I could think to do was to try and rescue him. We just jumped out and I knew I needed to put something around him as I ran to the tree so I just took off my shirt and covered him with it and tried to get him out of the fire.

The recent bushfires have heightened awareness around the falling koala population: for evidence that people care, look no further than Port Macquarie Koala Hospital’s GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser was set up to attract donations to help the hospital treat all the injured koalas. Their initial target was $25,000 – however, at the time of writing, they’ve amassed a whopping $1.45 million from more than 30,000 donors.

