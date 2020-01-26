Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash Aged 41

Kobe Bryant PA Images

Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash aged just 41.

Bryant was travelling with three other people in his private helicopter when it is said to have crashed in Calabasas, California today (26th January).

Emergency personnel responded but nobody on board is said to have survived as it had burst into flame.

His wife Vanessa is said to have not been on board.

The crash occurred shortly before 10AM local time near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road.

A brush fire was ignited and it made getting to the crash harder for emergency services.

Eyewitnesses have told TMZ the helicopter ‘s engine was heard sputtering before it crashed. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Bryant famously used a helicopter to travel, dating back to his days as one of the greatest basketball players to grace this planet with the LA Lakers. He was even known to get a helicopter from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76.

The basketball legend is survived by his wife Vanessa, their four daughters, Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn child Capri.

Kobe is widely considered one of the greatest NBA players of all time, making 18 All Star teams during a 20-year career with the Lakers. He was a first round draft pick in the 1996 draft, winning 5 NBA Championships, 2 NBA Final MVPs and the league MVP in 2008.

The Lakers also retired both his number 8 and number 24 jerseys… he was just that good. And the only player in Lakers history to receive that honour.

As if he wasn’t talented enough, Kobe also won things outside of sport as he won an Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball in 2018.