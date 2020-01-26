Kobe Bryant Talking About Daughter Gianna On Jimmy Kimmel Is Heartbreaking
Fans have been sharing a video of Kobe Bryant glowingly talking about his daughter Gianna on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.
Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died alongside another parent and their child on the way to basketball practice in Calabasa, California after their helicopter crashed.
The helicopter pilot also died in the crash as it burst into flames as it went down.
The aftermath has seen an outpouring of love towards Kobe, who touched millions of peoples lives all across the world with his sporting exploits.
In retirement he was also a hugely supportive and loving role model to other athletes across the wide spectrum of sports he influenced with his greatness in the NBA.
Away from his sporting prowess though, Kobe was a doting father to his daughter Gianna and no other clip perfectly sums up how he felt about her than when speaking about her on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.
Just watch:
RIP to a legend.
Topics: Celebrity, basketball, Gianna, Jimmy Kimmel, Kobe Bryant, NBA