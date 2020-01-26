Kobe Bryant Gianna Bryant PA Images

Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also on board the helicopter that crashed killing her father and four others.

Gianna Maria Onore was just 13 years old and a budding basketball star following in the footsteps of her legendary father.

They were on the way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred.

PA Images

Eyewitnesses say they heard the helicopter sputtering before it crashed and burst into flames.

Sources say no one else from the Bryant family were on board.

Fans have already begun a memorial for Kobe outside the STAPLES Center:

Our hearts break for the Bryant family.

