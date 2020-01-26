Kobe’s Last Instagram Was Congratulating LeBron James On Overtaking Him On All-Time Scorers List
Kobe Bryant’s final Instagram post before his tragic death was congratulating LeBron James on taking the number 2 spot on the NBA’s all-time top scorers list.
Bryant died in a helicopter crash with four others on board in Calabasas, California today (26th January).
Eyewitnesses say the chopper could be heard sputtering before it crashed and bursting into flames killing everyone on board.
But fans have taken to social media in their droves to pay their respects to one of the greatest basketball players of all time.
He was third on the NBA’s all-time scorer list behind only Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
James, 35, scored 29 points in the LA Lakers’ 108-1 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers, moving him to 33,655 career points, 12 more than Bryant.
Having achieved this, Kobe took to Instagram to congratulate James on overtaking him, showing all the class he showed as a player.
After overtaking Kobe, James said he was ‘just happy to be in any conversation with him’ and confirmed his belief Kobe was ‘one of the all time greatest basketball players ever’.
Top 10 all-time NBA scorers
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 38,387
- Karl Malone – 36,928
- LeBron James – 33,655
- Kobe Bryant – 33,643
- Michael Jordan – 32,292
- Dirk Nowitzki – 31,560
- Wilt Chamberlain – 31,419
- Shaquille O’Neal – 28,596
- Moses Malone – 27,409
- Elvin Hayes – 27,313
After this absolute tragedy, the legend of LeBron James will certainly increase and his legacy on basketball, America and the wider world will surely cast an even mightier shadow.
RIP to a true legend and role model.
