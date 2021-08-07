Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Dennis Thomas Dies Aged 70
Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas, known for hits including Celebration and Get Down On It, has passed away aged 70, his rep has confirmed.
The Kool & the Gang co-founder reportedly passed away ‘peacefully’ in his sleep in New Jersey today, August 7.
Kool & the Gang’s official Facebook page shared a statement following the sad news, writing:
On August 7,2021, Dennis Thomas (known as “Dee Tee”), beloved husband, father and a co-founder of Kool & the Gang, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 in New Jersey.
An original member of Kool & the Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanour.
Heartbroken fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the beloved musician. ‘RIP Mr. Thomas. Kool and the Gang music is part of my musical DNA’, wrote one fan. ‘Rip Kool and the gang was the most music to hear love celebration you will be truly be missed my heart goes out to his family and to his band members my heart aches to hear his no longer with us may your soul rip in the gates of heaven Mr Thomas,’ commented another.
Thomas enjoyed an impressive music career spanning nearly six decades as an alto sax player, flutist and percussionist in the popular band.
The star had appeared with the group as recently as July 4 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
A cause of death is not known at this time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
