Kristen Stewart Is Making A ‘Gay Ghost Hunting Reality Show’

Kristen Stewart has revealed that she is currently developing a new television show that is said to bring together the LGBTQ community and the ghost hunting world.

Proving that she is one of the busiest actresses in Hollywood right now, Kristen Stewart has opened up about a number of projects she is currently working on.

Her film Spencer, which saw her star as Princess Diana, was released earlier this month and has received positive reviews, even Oscar buzz. Now it seems Stewart is turning her attention to a paranormal television show.

Speaking to The New Yorker, Stewart revealed that she is working with a friend on a new ‘gay ghost-hunting reality show’. She described the show as a ‘a paranormal romp in a queer space’, but with what The New Yorker says will be an ‘elevated aesthetics’.

Still little is known of the new ghost hunting show, but Stewart opened up about what is inspiring the vision behind it. ‘Gay people love pretty things,’ she said.’So we are aiming for a richness.’

Along with the release of the film Spencer and various film projects, Stewart has also been busy with her love life. Earlier this month she confirmed her engagement to Dylan Meyer, over a year after she said that she was already planning her marriage to the director.

‘We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,’ she said. ‘I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.’

She had previously discussed her romance with Meyer on a SiriusXM radio show where Stewart said she ‘[couldn’t] f**king wait,’ to propose to her girlfriend, calling their relationship ‘pretty undeniable.’

Look for more news on the ‘gay ghost-hunting reality show’ to surface soon.