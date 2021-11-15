Kyle Rittenhouse: 500 National Guards Dispatched As Trial Comes To A Close

Alamy

The state of Wisconsin has dispatched 500 national guard troops to support law enforcement in Kenosha as the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse draws to a close.

Legal teams are set to begin their closing arguments in Rittenhouse’s trial today, November 15, after which a jury will work to determine whether he is guilty of charges of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor.

A verdict could arrive next week, with a controversial result having the potential to cause unrest and chaos in the area.

In a bid to ensure public safety, Governor Tony Evers has assured the Wisconsin National Guard will be staged outside Kenosha should they be requested by law enforcement, NBC News reports.

In a statement commenting on the matter, Evers said:

I urge folks who are otherwise not from the area to please respect the community by reconsidering any plans to travel there and encourage those who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights to do so safely and peacefully.

Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and wounded a third when he travelled to Kenosha with a semi-automatic rifle during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.

Last week, the 18-year-old claimed he acted in self-defence when using the gun and said he ‘didn’t do anything wrong’.

Residents in Kenosha have described division in the area with regards to their hopes for a verdict, with local man Tyrone Brooks telling ABC7: ‘I just hope we can all come together.’

Another resident, Kaitlyn Knodel, said: ‘I just feel like it’s been real tense in the city. A real draw between the two. One side wants him locked up, the other side that doesn’t want him.’

As the trial resumes today, the court will have to go through closing arguments, jury instructions and the selection of the final jury. A total of 12 jurors will be chosen to deliberate, with the others who sat in on the trial dismissed as alternates.