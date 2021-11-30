Kyle Rittenhouse: Arizona University Makes Announcement About His Enrolment Amid Protests

Alamy

Arizona State University (ASU) has made a statement regarding Kyle Rittenhouse’s enrolment after protests broke out as a result of his acquittal.

The 18-year-old was found not guilty of five felony charges over the fatal shooting of two men and injuring of another, however, Rittenhouse’s peers organised a rally in opposition of the teenager.

Students for Socialism ASU called on the university to remove Rittenhouse from the campus, organising a banner-making event and protest for Wednesday, December 1.

Rittenhouse had plans to carry on studying at the university, however, the institution has since confirmed he is no longer enrolled.

The university also confirmed that Rittenhouse didn’t complete the online degree course which he had previously registered for, The Independent reports. Rittenhouse told NewsNation that he had taken ‘compassionate withdrawal’ from two classes, but that he was looking to re-enroll and finish them.

Jay Thorne, a spokesperson for ASU, told The Arizona Republic how records showed the 18-year-old ‘is not currently enrolled’.

However, Thorne clarified that Rittenhouse no longer being a student at the university was not a result of any action taken against him by the institution itself.

Furthermore, if Rittenhouse does re-apply, there are currently no legal provisions set in place at the university to turn away or remove a pupil if they are accused or even convicted of criminal activity, as the institution does not ask prospective students for their criminal history, according to Thorne, The State Press reports.

Rittenhouse previously expressed plans to return to the institution during multiple interviews following his acquittal.

On November 24, he told Newsnation:

Next semester that opens up, I’m going to re-enroll in those classes just so I can finish them up and pursue my career in nursing.

He also told Fox News how despite signing up for online classes, he did ‘intend on going on campus’.

Rittenhouse said, ‘I’m hoping I can live a quiet, stress-free life and be free of any intimidation or harassment and just go on with my life as a normal 18-year-old kid attending college.’

The protest – originally focused on getting Rittenhouse un-enrolled – has since directed its attention to preventing Rittenhouse from ever being able to re-apply.