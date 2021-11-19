Kyle Rittenhouse: Black Lives Matter Speak Out After Hearing The Verdict

Alamy

The Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial has just come to an end and the reactions are pouring in.

With the verdict read and the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse over, all eyes now are on how the public is going to react to one of the most highly publicized and polarizing trials in recent memory. Tension has been high since the trial began and protesters have clashed outside the courthouse.

Rittenhouse was facing five felony charges, including first-degree homicide, stemming from an incident in which he fatally shot two men and injured a third during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Now the verdict is in and the fall out is taking place.

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse travelled 20 miles to Kenosha, Wisconsin, armed with an AR-15-style automatic rifle. Upon attending Black Lives Matter protests, which had broken out over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, the then-17-year-old went on to wound one man, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, and fatally shoot two others, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26.

Black Lives Matter had been quiet for most of the trial, but now that the verdict has been found, a strong statement has been made.

Two tweets from Black Lives Matter have been posted that seem to in response to the Rittenhouse verdict. Right as the verdict was announced, they tweeted ‘Reminder: the system is working exactly as it is meant to. The system was always meant to protect and uphold white supremacy.’

Shortly after that message, Black Lives Matter directly called out Rittenhouse by posting, ‘#KyleRittenhouse found not guilty on all counts. This is how the systems conspire to entrench #WhiteSupremacy.’

Many of the responses to the Black Lives Matter tweets have been polarizing, with people on one side seeming to point out that the trial was not about race, while others point out that race is exactly what this trial has been about.

One Twitter user that goes by the name @ThaSy48297128 said, ‘You do realize that ZERO of the victims are black? Right…’. And a direct response to that message by @420momwife clarifies by saying, ‘You do realize that’s not the point right’.

As the public continues to react to the verdict, Kenosha, Wisconsin seems to be on high alert as the state has dispatched 500 national guard troops to support law enforcement.