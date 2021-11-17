unilad
Advert

Kyle Rittenhouse: BLM Protesters Clash With Pro-Rittenhouse Supporters Outside Court

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Nov 2021 15:55
Kyle Rittenhouse: BLM Protesters Clash With Pro-Rittenhouse Supporters Outside CourtAlamy

Supporters of Kyle Rittenhouse clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters outside the courthouse where a jury is deliberating over his trial. 

Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges, including first-degree homicide, after he fatally shot two men and injured a third during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.

Advert

After lawyers delivered their closing arguments on Monday, November 15, the jury began its deliberations over whether Rittenhouse will be found guilty of the crimes. If convicted of the most serious charge against him, the 18-year-old could face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Kyle Rittenhouse. (Alamy)Alamy

A number of people gathered outside the courthouse to make their voices heard throughout the trial, with authorities in the area bracing themselves for unrest and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers putting 500 National Guard troops on standby.

As the jury began deliberations, Black Lives Matter protesters came face to face with supporters of Rittenhouse, with footage showing the two groups arguing on the steps of the courthouse.

Advert

One Rittenhouse supporter told another demonstrator: ‘Move your Black a** back.’

Other demonstrators could be heard telling the opposing group to ‘shut the f*ck up’, while one person called out ‘you kill your own’, Newsweek reports.

In one video, a Black Lives Matter activist could be heard telling protesters not to ‘feed into’ the arguments, adding: ‘Let our voice be more powerful than this.’

Advert

Meanwhile, a Rittenhouse supporter holding a sign which reads ‘self defense is not a crime’ could be heard saying she ‘shouldn’t get hurt over a sign’.

The Kenosha’s Sheriff’s Department announced it would not enforce road closures or curfews ahead of the verdict, though local law enforcement gathered outside the courthouse to keep tabs on the protesters.

In a statement, the department wrote:

Advert

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Kenosha Police Department understand and recognize the anxiety surrounding the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

There are many questions being asked from our community as well as media outlets. Our departments have worked together and made coordinated efforts over the last year to improve response capabilities to large scale events.

The statement continued: ‘We have also strengthened our existing relationships with State and Federal resources. At this time, we have no reason to facilitate road closures, enact curfews or ask our communities to modify their daily routines. Lastly and most importantly, we have and will continue to be engaged with our community leaders.’

The trial resumes this morning, November 17, with jurors continuing their deliberations.

Advert

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Tiger King 2 Is Now On Netflix
Film and TV

Tiger King 2 Is Now On Netflix

Insulate Britain Protesters Sentenced To Prison
News

Insulate Britain Protesters Sentenced To Prison

Travis Scott Sued For $750 Million Over Fatal Astroworld Tragedy
News

Travis Scott Sued For $750 Million Over Fatal Astroworld Tragedy

Spider-Man: No Way Home Lizard Blunder ‘Proves’ Andrew Garfield’s Return
Film and TV

Spider-Man: No Way Home Lizard Blunder ‘Proves’ Andrew Garfield’s Return

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Black Lives Matter, BLM, Kyle Rittenhouse, no-article-matching, Now, Wisconsin

Credits

Newsweek

  1. Newsweek

    Kyle Rittenhouse Supporters and BLM Protesters Clash Outside Courthouse Ahead of Verdict

 