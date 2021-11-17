Kyle Rittenhouse: Chaos Erupts Outside Courthouse As Police Appear To Make Arrests

@KristenBarbar/Twitter/Alamy

Video has surfaced of a chaotic scene outside the courthouse during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial as police appear to arrest a person on the ground.

Tension in Kenosha, Wisconsin appears to be heightened as the public braces for a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case. Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges, including first-degree homicide, stemming from an incident in which he fatally shot two men and injured a third during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The verdict has yet to be announced, but the public is already gathering outside the courthouse ready to react, which has caused controversy.

With the verdict expected at any moment, the state of Wisconsin has dispatched 500 national guard troops to support law enforcement in Kenosha. However, clashing between Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of Rittenhouse are still taking place and now it seems police are making arrests.

A video surfaced on Twitter today, November 17, on the evening of the second day of jury deliberations which appears to show arrests being made.

The video shows a crowd of people running towards a commotion. At the center of the commotion is a group of police officers attempting to keep the crowd away from a person on the ground who appears to be put in handcuffs. In the distance another person in handcuffs appears to be lead away by police.

A member of the crowd can be heard yelling at the police officers saying, ‘you can’t just throw people like that.’

No reports have been made about what specifically took place before the people were put in handcuffs, but protesters have been clashing since the trial was handed over to the jury.

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse’s defense team filed a second motion for a mistrial. They accused prosecutors of supplying a drone video that was not the same version they wanted to use during the trial and they argued that the video was altered.

Prosecutors have since denied these claims and the judge has let the jury view multiple versions of the drone video footage. The judge has not made a ruling on the mistrial.