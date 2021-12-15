unilad
Kyle Rittenhouse Confirmed As Speaker At ‘AmericaFest’

by : Shola Lee on : 15 Dec 2021 16:34
Kyle Rittenhouse Confirmed As Speaker At 'AmericaFest'Alamy

Kyle Rittenhouse has been confirmed as a guest speaker at Turning Point USA’s upcoming AmericaFest.

On Friday, November 19, Rittenhouse was found not guilty after facing five felony charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide.

Riots and protests erupted following the verdict in cities across the US, including New York, Portland and Chicago.

Now, Turning Point USA – a nonprofit organisation that says its ‘mission is to identify, educate, train, and organise students to promote freedom’ – has announced that Rittenhouse will appear as a guest speaker at ‘AmericaFest’, which runs from December 18-21.

The tweet read:

HUGE NEWS! @ThisIsKyleR Is Now CONFIRMED To Speak At the Biggest, Greatest Freedom Party Ever!  This Event Is Gonna Be Unlike Anything You’ve Ever Seen…DON’T MISS OUT! #AMFEST2021.

Rittenhouse will appear at the event alongside Tucker Carlson, Greg Gutfied, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr and Kayleigh McEnany.

On the AmericaFest website, the event is described as a ‘celebration’.

The description reads:

This four-day event is set to be the largest celebration of our constitutional rights and freedoms—featuring the best and brightest speakers in the country, dozens of like-minded sponsoring organizations, thousands of freedom loving patriots, and the introduction of musical talent with a number of very special concerts.

AmericaFest is going to be an event unlike the movement has ever seen by creating an experience that breaks the traditional norms of a political conference as we continue to bridge the gap between politics and entertainment to win America’s culture war.

People responded on Twitter to the announcement.

This isn’t Rittenhouse’s only public appearance since the trial.

Following the verdict, Rittenhouse appeared on a number of podcasts and videos, notably sitting down with Steven Crowder for an episode of Louder with Crowder, during which he talked about the trial.

People responded to the interview questioning why Rittenhouse was being ‘interviewed like some kind of celebrity’.

One user wrote, ‘The fact that Kyle Rittenhouse is really out here getting interviewed like some kind of celebrity is really disgusting.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]d.com

Topics: News, Kyle Rittenhouse, Twitter, USA

