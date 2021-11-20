Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As US Rep Calls For Review

Alamy

A US representative has branded Kyle Rittenhouse’s verdict as a ‘miscarriage of justice’ and called for a review.

The 18-year-old was cleared of all charges in connection to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on August 25 last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also injured.

Rittenhouse stood accused of homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor, having travelled to the city at the age of 17 with an AR-15-style rifle to act as militia for local businesses during Black Lives Matter protests.

His not guilty verdict has seen plaudits from the far-right and gun lobbyists, with Donald Trump congratulating the teen on the ruling. ‘It’s called being found NOT GUILTY – and by the way, if that’s not self defence, nothing is!’ he wrote in an email.

Meanwhile, it’s been met with anger by Democrats. While Vice President Kamala Harris said the verdict ‘speaks for itself’, Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler called for a Department of Justice review.

‘This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest,’ he wrote.

The Black Caucus also tweeted, ‘It is unconscionable our justice system would allow an armed vigilante – who travelled to Kenosha, Wisconsin and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz – to go free.’

US President Joe Biden told reporters he stands by the jury, but also said in a statement, ‘While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken.’

Republicans have also demanded Biden apologise to Rittenhouse after his face was used in a video slamming Trump for refusing to disavow white supremacists.