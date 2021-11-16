Kyle Rittenhouse: Couple That Aimed Guns at BLM Activists Appear Outside Courthouse To Support Him

Alamy

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who brandished guns at Black Lives Matter protesters last year, travelled to Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial to support him.

The McCloskeys were pardoned for a misdemeanour in 2020 after they waved their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters.

Mark McCloskey, who is running for office, claimed that both he and Rittenhouse were ‘politically prosecuted’.

Rittenhouse is on trial for fatally shooting two men and injuring another during protests in Kenosha. He has pleaded not guilty on the grounds of acting in self-defence.

On Monday, November 15, the prosecution and defence gave their closing statements on Rittenhouse’s case.

Mark McCloskey spoke to Fox News about their decision to support Rittenhouse outside of the court. Justifying his appearance, he said, ‘We feel for Mr Rittenhouse, we think he acted in self-defence.’

He continued:

We think he’s been politically prosecuted, as were we, and we’re hoping that the jury finds him not guilty on all counts and he can go home a free man.

This political prosecution was addressed by Judge Bruce Schroeder prior to dismissing the jury today.

He told the jury to ‘disregard the claims or opinions of any other person or news media or social networking site’.

The judge continued:

You will pay no heed to the opinions of anyone, even the president of the United States, or the president before him.

The judge was alluding to President Biden and Donald Trump’s comments.

Last year, President Biden tweeted a video with an image of Rittenhouse carrying an AR-15 style rifle as he denounced then-president Trump.

In the post, Biden criticised Trump’s refusal ‘to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night’, referencing the September 29 presidential debate, during which Trump refused to condemn white supremacists.

The jury is said to be deliberating today, November 16.