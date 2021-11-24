Kyle Rittenhouse: Donald Trump Met With ‘Nice Young Man’ Following Not Guilty Verdict

Alamy

Donald Trump met with Kyle Rittenhouse after his not guilty verdict, describing him as a ‘nice young man’.

The 18-year-old stood accused of homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He also injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 26.

Advert 10

Trump, who congratulated Rittenhouse in an email following the controversial ruling, actually met with the teen afterwards.

Alamy

‘It’s called being found NOT GUILTY – and by the way, if that’s not self defence, nothing is! This trial was nothing more than a WITCH HUNT from the Radical Left. They want to PUNISH law-abiding citizens, including a CHILD, like Kyle Rittenhouse, for doing nothing more than following the LAW,’ the former POTUS earlier wrote.

Advert 10

After Rittenhouse’s verdict, Trump told Fox News he met with him, calling him a ‘really a nice young man’ and recalling how he ‘got to know him a little bit… he wanted to know if he could come over and say hello. He was a fan, unlike the other guy’.

‘What he went through, he should’ve – that was prosecutorial misconduct. [Rittenhouse] should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead if he didn’t pull that trigger, that guy that put the gun to his head in one-quarter of a second he was going to pull the trigger. Kyle would have been dead,’ Trump added.

‘He’s a really good young guy… just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago, and he should never have been put through that. That was prosecutorial misconduct, and it’s happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats.’

Advert 10

In his first interview following the verdict, Rittenhouse also told the outlet, ‘I was an innocent 17-year-old who was violently attacked and defended myself. I feel my life has been extremely defamed… I don’t think I would be able to go out and get a job and not have to deal with harassment.’

‘But I’m at a place now… where I have to have people with me because people want to kill me just because I defended myself – and they’re too ignorant to look at the facts of what happened… I see some of the threats. Some of the things people say it’s absolutely sickening,’ he added.