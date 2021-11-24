unilad
Advert

Kyle Rittenhouse: Donald Trump Met With ‘Nice Young Man’ Following Not Guilty Verdict

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Nov 2021 16:42
Kyle Rittenhouse: Donald Trump Met With 'Nice Young Man' Following Not Guilty VerdictAlamy

Donald Trump met with Kyle Rittenhouse after his not guilty verdict, describing him as a ‘nice young man’.

The 18-year-old stood accused of homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor after he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He also injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 26.

Advert

Trump, who congratulated Rittenhouse in an email following the controversial ruling, actually met with the teen afterwards.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Perry, Georgia, U.S. September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dustin ChambersAlamy

‘It’s called being found NOT GUILTY – and by the way, if that’s not self defence, nothing is! This trial was nothing more than a WITCH HUNT from the Radical Left. They want to PUNISH law-abiding citizens, including a CHILD, like Kyle Rittenhouse, for doing nothing more than following the LAW,’ the former POTUS earlier wrote.

Trump’s sentiment echoes the far-right perspective on Rittenhouse’s case, seeing him as a vigilante of sorts who didn’t do anything wrong. However, other celebrities – such as Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo and Kerry Washington – have criticised the ruling. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine also called out the courts for ‘protecting and enforcing white supremacy’.

Advert

After Rittenhouse’s verdict, Trump told Fox News he met with him, calling him a ‘really a nice young man’ and recalling how he ‘got to know him a little bit… he wanted to know if he could come over and say hello. He was a fan, unlike the other guy’.

‘What he went through, he should’ve – that was prosecutorial misconduct. [Rittenhouse] should not have had to suffer through a trial for that. He was going to be dead if he didn’t pull that trigger, that guy that put the gun to his head in one-quarter of a second he was going to pull the trigger. Kyle would have been dead,’ Trump added.

‘He’s a really good young guy… just left Mar-a-Lago a little while ago, and he should never have been put through that. That was prosecutorial misconduct, and it’s happening all over the United States right now with the Democrats.’

Advert

In his first interview following the verdict, Rittenhouse also told the outlet, ‘I was an innocent 17-year-old who was violently attacked and defended myself. I feel my life has been extremely defamed… I don’t think I would be able to go out and get a job and not have to deal with harassment.’

‘But I’m at a place now… where I have to have people with me because people want to kill me just because I defended myself – and they’re too ignorant to look at the facts of what happened… I see some of the threats. Some of the things people say it’s absolutely sickening,’ he added.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert
News

Santa Gets A Boyfriend In Emotional New Christmas Advert

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target
Gaming

Legendary Video Board Game Atmosfear Is Returning From The Dead After Smashing Its Kickstarter Target

Studio Ghibli Legend Hayao Miyazaki Is Coming Out Of Retirement For One Final Movie
Film and TV

Studio Ghibli Legend Hayao Miyazaki Is Coming Out Of Retirement For One Final Movie

Anti-Vaxxer Who Attended Covid Party To Catch The Virus Dies From Coronavirus
News

Anti-Vaxxer Who Attended Covid Party To Catch The Virus Dies From Coronavirus

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Kyle Rittenhouse, US

Credits

Fox News

  1. Fox News

    Donald Trump slams prosecutors' 'misconduct' in Kyle Rittenhouse trial after meeting with teen in Mar-A-Lago

 