Kyle Rittenhouse Fires His Controversial Lawyer John Pierce PA/FoxNews

Kyle Rittenhouse has parted ways with John Pierce, the controversial lawyer who helped raise his bail money.

In November, Pierce helped raise $2 million dollars for Rittenhouse’s bail from conservatives. Although he removed himself from the criminal case against the teenager in December, after prosecutors alleged he had ‘significant financial difficulties’ and shouldn’t be allowed to raise money, he had remained his attorney on civil matters.

It has now emerged that Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer, has fired Pierce.

https://twitter.com/freekyleusa/status/1357428200192770048

‘Following the recommendation of attorney’s and accountants everywhere, we’ve been offline for a few weeks to setup an independent irrevocable trust strictly for the benefit of Kyle. John Pierce opposed that idea. It is clear that by doing so, we made the right decision,’ an account run by Rittenhouse supporters, FreeKyleUSA, tweeted.

‘John Pierce was terminated by Kyle on Monday morning. His association with FreeKyleUSA was also terminated. When we begin raising funds again, John Pierce has no involvement and is not connected in any way to the funds being raised. John does not speak for Kyle anymore,’ the account added.

Pierce appeared to confirm the news in a later tweet, writing: ‘John Pierce freed Kyle. John Pierce fought with every fiber of his being for Kyle. John Pierce wants nothing but for Kyle to be acquitted and live a healthy, happy life.’

https://twitter.com/CaliKidJMP/status/1357468698362040321

‘John Pierce is ferociously loyal to all of his clients, including all former clients. Mission accomplished,’ the lawyer wrote.

Los Angeles-based lawyer Robert Barnes has been hired to replace Pierce as counsel.

‘Happy to join the #KyleRittenhouse team. Kid’s innocent, and everybody knows it,’ he wrote in a tweet.

Antioch Police Department

The news comes as prosecutors announced they are seeking to arrest Rittenhouse for violating his bail conditions.

Rittenhouse, who is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, failed to inform the court of a change of address within 48 hours of moving.

According to the motion for his arrest, this meant the court and Kenosha Police officers were unable to locate him.

‘Due to the defendant’s violation of his bond condition, the state respectfully requests the following: that the court issue a warrant for the defendant’s arrest and increase his bond by $200,000; that the court order the defendant to update his address in writing with the Clerk of Court immediately,’ prosecutors wrote.