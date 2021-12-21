Kyle Rittenhouse Gets Standing Ovation At AmericaFest

Alamy

Kyle Rittenhouse received a standing ovation at the conservative conference AmericaFest after he was invited to speak at the event.

Rittenhouse has appeared on a number of conservative platforms after he was acquitted last month of the fatal shootings of two men in Wisconsin last year.

Social media users have slammed some reporters and presenters for treating Rittenhouse ‘like a celebrity’ after his trial, but his popularity among conservatives was made clear this week at the AmericaFest event in Phoenix, Arizona.

See footage from his appearance below:

The 18-year-old appeared at the event alongside the likes of Tucker Carlson, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr, with members of the crowd reportedly gathering in the hall in the hopes of snapping a picture of the guest speaker.

According to Arizona Republic, the audience repeatedly chanted ‘Kyle’ as they waited for the teen to come on stage and gave him a standing ovation when he finally did so.

Addressing almost 7,000 people, Rittenhouse expressed belief he was a scapegoat for a government effort to remove weapons from the public.

He commented: ‘I think my trial was an example of them trying to come after our Second Amendment rights, our right to defend ourselves and trying to take our weapons.’

Rittenhouse’s appearance comes just weeks after he told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he wanted to ‘lay low’ in the wake of his trial, claiming the polarisation between ‘right or left’ around his case was ‘sickening.’

He was invited to the event by organiser Turning Point USA, a student-focused movement founded by Charlie Kirk. Kirk reportedly told Rittenhouse he was a ‘hero to millions’ and said it was an ‘honour’ to have him at the event.