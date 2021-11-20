Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Heartbroken’ Family Of Man Killed React To Not Guilty Verdict

CBS Chicago/YouTube/Alamy

The parents of a man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse have been left ‘heartbroken and angry’ by the not guilty verdict.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on August 25 last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as well as injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 26. At the age of 17, he’d travelled to the city with an AR-15-style weapon to defend local businesses during Black Lives Matter protests.

Advert 10

He stood accused of homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor. Rittenhouse has since been cleared of all charges, meeting the plaudits of Republicans and fury of Democrats and others.

Loading…

Huber’s parents said they were heartbroken after Rittenhouse was ‘acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son… there is no justice today for Anthony, or for Mr. Rittenhouse’s other victims, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz,’ a statement read, as per Metro.

‘It sends the unacceptable message that armed civilians can show up in any town, incite violence, and then use the danger they have created to justify shooting people in the street,’ John Huber and Karen Bloom continued.

Advert 10

Alamy

‘We hope that decent people will join us in forcefully rejecting that message and demanding more of our laws, our officials, and our justice system.’

Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, whose shooting sparked the protests in Kenosha prior to the incidents, said he was in ‘shock and awe’ over the ruling. ‘This attack on these two young men who had no weapon to defend themselves against an AR-15. They chose to represent themselves and come out here to march in peace for Jacob Blake – it led to their death,’ he said.

Donald Trump congratulated Rittenhouse on the ruling, while President Joe Biden said he stood by the jury, as much as people may be left ‘angry and confused by the verdict, [himself] included’. Other Democrats have called for a Department of Justice review into Rittenhouse’s case.

Advert 10