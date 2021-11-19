Kyle Rittenhouse: Joe Biden Speaks Out After Hearing The Verdict

Alamy

The Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial has just come to an end and the reactions are pouring in, even US President Joe Biden has shared his thoughts.

With the verdict read and the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse over today, November 19, all eyes are now on how the public is going to react to one of the most highly publicized and polarizing trials in recent memory. Tension has been high since the trial began and protesters have clashed outside the courthouse.

Rittenhouse was facing five felony charges, including first-degree homicide, stemming from an incident in which he fatally shot two men and injured a third during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Now the verdict is in and the fall out is taking place.

Some background on the case: On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse travelled 20 miles to Kenosha, Wisconsin, armed with an AR-15-style automatic rifle. Upon attending Black Lives Matter protests, which had broken out over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, the then-17-year-old went on to wound one man, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, and fatally shoot two others, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26.

Now hat Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all charges, the reactions are coming in from around the world.

Earlier today US President Joe Biden had a routine colonoscopy during his physical examination at Walter Reed medical hospital. He was briefly put under anesthesia for his procedure, at which time power transferred to Harris, when she made history and became the acting US President for 85 minutes.

Biden missed most of the trial today, but he was stopped by reporters who asked him what he thought about the verdict.

Biden admitted that he didn’t watch the trial, but he did give his opinion on the jury’s verdict:

I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it.

The trial has proven to be emotional for Rittenhouse, who broke down in tears while giving his testimony in front of the jury. Emotions have run high across the US, with protesters clashing outside the courthouse during jury deliberations.