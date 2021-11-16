unilad
Kyle Rittenhouse: Judge Dismisses Possession Of Dangerous Weapon Charge

by : Julia Banim on : 16 Nov 2021 09:30
Judge Bruce Schroeder, the Kenosha County Circuit Court judge presiding over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, has now dismissed the charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by an individual below the age of 18.

Rittenhouse was just 17 years old on August 25, 2020, when he travelled 20 miles from Antioch, Illinois to Kenosha, where protests had broken out over the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake. He was armed with an AR-15-style automatic rifle.

The teenager went on to fatally shoot two men, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wound another, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, during confrontations at two Kenosha locations. Rittenhouse claims he’d been there to provide medical aid and defend a local car dealership, and had acted in self-defence.

In accordance with Wisconsin law, those under the age of 18 who are found to be in possession of a dangerous weapon are guilty of a misdemeanour punishable by up to nine months of incarceration.

As per AP, Judge Schroeder argued that the charge was drawn from confusingly written Wisconsin open-carry legislation, determining that the shorter barrel size of the weapon meant that Rittenhouse hadn’t broken the law, despite having been underage at the time.

Judge Schroeder stated that the jury could only convict on this charge if prosecutors were able to show that the length of the barrel of the rifle in question was found to be within the legal dimensions for a short-barreled rifle, ie. under 16 inches or with an overall length measuring less than 26 inches.

The AR-15-style Smith & Wesson M & P 15 rifle used by Rittenhouse during the shootings is 35 inches in length, with a 16-inch barrel.

Rittenhouse, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing five felonies, which include first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as well as two counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree.

