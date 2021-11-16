Kyle Rittenhouse: Judge Orders Jury To ‘Disregard’ Biden And Trump’s Opinions In Reaching Verdict

Alamy

The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has told the jury to ‘disregard’ the opinions of Joe Biden and Donald Trump as they prepare to begin deliberations.

The jury is set to begin deliberating tomorrow, November 17, after hearing closing arguments from the prosecution and the defence today.

Jurors will determine whether Rittenhouse will be found guilty of charges of two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of attempted homicide and recklessly endangering the safety of two other victims.

The 18-year-old had also previously been charged of possessing a weapon while under the age of 18, however Judge Bruce Schroeder decided to drop that charge.

Prior to dismissing the jury today, the judge instructed them to ‘disregard the claims or opinions of any other person or news media or social networking site’ while deliberating, The Independent reports.

Alluding to Biden and Trump, Schroeder added: ‘You will pay no heed to the opinions of anyone, even the president of the United States, or the president before him.’

Last year, Biden tweeted a video that included an image of Rittenhouse carrying an AR-15 style rifle as he criticised then-president Trump, writing: ‘There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.’

Biden’s apparent description of Rittenhouse as a ‘white supremacist’ sparked controversy and prompted the teenager’s mother to accuse the president of ‘defaming’ her son.

Speaking to Fox News last week, Wendy Rittenhouse argued: ‘He is not a white supremacist. He is not a racist.’

She continued:

I was in shock. I was angry. President Biden don’t know my son, whatsoever… He did that for the votes. I was so angry for a while at him and what he did to my son.

Rittenhouse has been charged after he shot and killed two men, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as wounding a third man, 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.

The then-17-year-old travelled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to join the protests. If convicted of his charges, he could face life in prison.