Kyle Rittenhouse: Kerry Washington Reacts To Verdict By Pointing Out Things That Really ‘Matter’

Kerry Washington has become the latest prominent figure to speak out on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, joining calls to create a fairer system after the judge presiding over the case faced criticism for his conduct during the trial.

Lawyers for Rittenhouse – who was 17 at the time and travelled to a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, armed with an AR-15 style rifle – successfully argued that he had acted in self-defence when he shot and killed Rosenbaum and Huber, and injured a third man, in the August 2020 incident. He was found not guilty of all charges on Friday, November 19.

Several commentators have claimed the verdict and the conduct of Judge Schroeder during the trial exhibited a double standard.

Retweeting a tweet by voter registration organisation When We All Vote, which pointed out that Judge Schroeder – a Republican – has been elected to his role unopposed since 1984, Washington wrote ‘Elections matter’.

She continued to pay tribute to the two men killed by Rittenhouse, saying, ‘The lives of Joseph Rosenbaum & Anthony Huber mattered. They should be alive today. Our 1st amendment right to free speech should not cost any of us our lives.’

Washington concluded her tweet with a message of support to the Black community, writing, ‘regardless of anybody’s verdict anywhere and at anytime, Black Lives Do Matter. Today. & always.’ In a follow up tweet, she shared links to resources helping to support racial justice movements in Kenosha and beyond.

Following the verdict, Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes claimed that Judge Schroeder, who is the state’s longest serving judge, ‘virtually demanded’ that Rittenhouse be found not guilty, saying in a statement, ‘The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally,’ The Independent reports.