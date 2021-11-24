Kyle Rittenhouse: Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill To Award Him A Gold Medal
Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sponsored a House bill to give Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal.
Last week, Rittenhouse was on trial facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, among others. Aged 17 at the time, Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two and injuring another during protests that emerged after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The teenager pleaded not guilty, claiming he had acted in self-defence after travelling across state lines, armed with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle, to protect local businesses and provide medical assistance during the protests.
Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts after the 12-person jury, made up of seven women and five men, spent more than three days deliberating.
Now, GOP congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene apparently wants to award Rittenhouse with a Congressional Gold Medal for his actions, for ‘protect[ing] the community of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020,’ Newsweek reports.
Greene reportedly introduced the bill yesterday, November 23, before the legislation was referred to the Committee on Financial Services and the Committee on House Administration. The outcome will later be determined by the Speaker.
In addition to the potential award, Rittenhouse also met with another prominent member of the GOP today; namely, former president Donald Trump, who called the teenager a ‘nice young man’.
The pair met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The former president later told Fox News Rittenhouse ‘wanted to know if he could come over and say hello’, adding, ‘He was a fan, unlike the other guy.’
Marjorie Taylor Greene also commented on the meeting, taking to Twitter to say:
Two men I greatly admire along with a mother who has had to endure more than she ever thought she could.
Kyle thanks Pres Trump for two most important things the left is trying to destroy.
We must always uphold our Constitution, defend our 2A, & stop our enemies who hate them.
In his first interview after the not guilty verdict was reached, Rittenhouse told Fox News host Tucker Carlson he was ‘not a racist person’ and he ‘support[s] the BLM movement and peacefully demonstrating’.
