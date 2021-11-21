Kyle Rittenhouse: Mark Ruffalo’s Reaction To Verdict Divides Opinion

Alamy

Mark Ruffalo’s recent reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict has divided fans.

The 13 Going on 30 actor took to Twitter to share his views about the trial verdict reached on Friday, November 19.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty, despite fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz using an AR-15-style rifle, on August 25, 2020.

Riots have erupted following the trial, in New York, Portland (Oregon) and Chicago and several public figures have spoken out following the case, including President Biden who’s reaction divided supporters.

In a video posted to Twitter, Biden spoke of the verdict: ‘I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it.’

Although, that was not the only reaction that divided opinion, with Mark Ruffalo taking to Twitter following the trial to share his thoughts.

In a series of tweets, the actor began: ‘We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha’

While some agreed with his stance, the tweet divided fans because Ruffalo referred to Rosenbaum as JoJo.

Rosenbaum was accused of sexually abusing five pre-teen boys in 2002 and was indicted on 11 counts of child molestation. He eventually pleaded guilty to two amended counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Anthony Huber, also mentioned in the tweet, reportedly pulled a knife on his brother and grandmother, according to Rittenhouse’s attorneys. Huber spent little over four months behind bars and was released on probation, as per court records cited by Insider.

As you can expect, people weren’t happy that Ruffalo used the affection to refer to Huber and Rosenbaum. Specifically, that he chose the nickname ‘JoJo’ to refer to a convicted paedophile.

Some users called out the actor, with one writing, ‘Mark Ruffalo is either monumentally stupid or a pedophilia fan. JoJo? Wtaf.’ While others noted how Ruffalo’s tweet ‘aligning’ Huber and Rosenbaum with Black lives does more to ‘devalue’ them than the system he talks about.

Ruffalo has not yet commented on the backlash.