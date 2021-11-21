unilad
Advert

Kyle Rittenhouse: Mark Ruffalo’s Reaction To Verdict Divides Opinion

by : Shola Lee on : 21 Nov 2021 13:39
Kyle Rittenhouse: Mark Ruffalo's Reaction To Verdict Divides OpinionAlamy

Mark Ruffalo’s recent reaction to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict has divided fans.

The 13 Going on 30 actor took to Twitter to share his views about the trial verdict reached on Friday, November 19.

Advert

Rittenhouse was found not guilty, despite fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz using an AR-15-style rifle, on August 25, 2020.

Mark Ruffalo (Alamy)Alamy

Riots have erupted following the trial, in New York, Portland (Oregon) and Chicago and several public figures have spoken out following the case, including President Biden who’s reaction divided supporters.

In a video posted to Twitter, Biden spoke of the verdict: ‘I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it.’

Advert

Although, that was not the only reaction that divided opinion, with Mark Ruffalo taking to Twitter following the trial to share his thoughts.

In a series of tweets, the actor began: ‘We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha’

While some agreed with his stance, the tweet divided fans because Ruffalo referred to Rosenbaum as JoJo.

Advert

Rosenbaum was accused of sexually abusing five pre-teen boys in 2002 and was indicted on 11 counts of child molestation. He eventually pleaded guilty to two amended counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Anthony Huber, also mentioned in the tweet, reportedly pulled a knife on his brother and grandmother, according to Rittenhouse’s attorneys. Huber spent little over four months behind bars and was released on probation, as per court records cited by Insider.

Advert

As you can expect, people weren’t happy that Ruffalo used the affection to refer to Huber and Rosenbaum. Specifically, that he chose the nickname ‘JoJo’ to refer to a convicted paedophile.

Some users called out the actor, with one writing, ‘Mark Ruffalo is either monumentally stupid or a pedophilia fan. JoJo? Wtaf.’ While others noted how Ruffalo’s tweet ‘aligning’ Huber and Rosenbaum with Black lives does more to ‘devalue’ them than the system he talks about.

Ruffalo has not yet commented on the backlash.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As US Rep Calls For Review
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As US Rep Calls For Review

Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Heartbroken’ Family Of Man Killed React To Not Guilty Verdict
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: ‘Heartbroken’ Family Of Man Killed React To Not Guilty Verdict

Legal Age Of Marriage Set To Be Raised To 18 In England And Wales
News

Legal Age Of Marriage Set To Be Raised To 18 In England And Wales

Boris Johnson Could Be Criminally Investigated Over Alleged Affair
News

Boris Johnson Could Be Criminally Investigated Over Alleged Affair

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Biden, Kyle Rittenhouse, Mark Ruffalo, no-article-matching, Now, Twitter

Credits

Insider and 1 other

  1. Insider

    6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury didn't consider when it deliberated the teenager's fate

  2. @markruffalo/Twitter

    @markruffalo

 