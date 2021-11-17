Kyle Rittenhouse: Police Question Man Carrying An Assault Rifle Outside Courthouse

Alamy

Police officers removed a man armed with an assault rifle from outside the courthouse in which a jury are deliberating the verdict of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

The man has not yet been identified, but he was carrying the weapon close to the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse this morning, November 17.

In a video posted to Twitter by Fox News, police officers ask the man holding the rifle for identification and proof of permit.

The man, who was wearing body armour and a rifle, responds, ‘I have ID on me,’ but says he does not have a valid CCW.

A CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon) permit can be obtained by ordinary citizens and means they can legally carry firearms in public. These permits vary between state, but it is ‘a crime to carry either a loaded or an unloaded firearm in public’.

The police officer explains this to the man in the video:

Okay, so you’re within a thousand feet of a school, right? Which you cannot be with a rifle, without a CCW. Right? So if you wanna be here, you’re gonna have to put the rifle away. Alright? But we’re gonna have to identify you.

The video ends with the man asking to step away from the scene so that police can identify him properly.

This update comes as Rittenhouse supporters clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters this morning, while the jury were deliberating on the case.

In the videos posted to Twitter, the two groups can be seen arguing on the steps of the courthouse.

While a verdict has not yet been reached, jurors will decide the fate of Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges, including first-degree homicide, after he fatally shot two men and injured a third during protests in August 2020.

