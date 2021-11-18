Kyle Rittenhouse: Protester Charged With Battery After Getting Arrested Outside Courthouse

@ajplus/Twitter/Alamy

Two arrests were made outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin as reports surfaced regarding a chaotic situation that occurred during the second day of jury deliberations.

Tension outside the courthouse continues to rise as protesters clash while they anticipate the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial. Rittenhouse is facing five felony charges, including first-degree homicide, stemming from an incident in which he fatally shot two men and injured a third during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Advert 10

On the second day of jury deliberations, November 17, video posted on Twitter revealed an intense incident that appeared to show two arrests being made. Now those arrests have been confirmed along with what the individuals have been charged with.

The video shows a crowd of people running towards a commotion. At the center of the commotion is a group of police officers attempting to keep the crowd away from a person on the ground who appears to be put in handcuffs. In the distance another person in handcuffs appears to be lead away by police.

A member of the crowd can be heard yelling, ‘you can’t just throw people like that.’

Advert 10

According to Fox 6 Milwaukee, 20-year-old Anthony Chacon, was one of the people arrest. Allegedly he attacked a reporter as well as another protester. He has been charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, battery, resisting and disorderly conduct.

Another suspect that was arrested is 34-year-old Shaquita Cornelious, who has been charged with resisting, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.

There has been no confirmation that these arrests are in any way related to each other.

Advert 10

Kenosha Sheriff’s Department released a statement regarding the arrest:

Law enforcement needed to deploy several officers to keep crowds of citizens and media from interfering. The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and the Kenosha Police Department fully recognized the importance of media coverage surrounding the trial. The media and the public have a responsibility to give space to law enforcement and allow them to perform their duties. Please do so.

With the verdict expected at any moment, the state of Wisconsin has dispatched 500 national guard troops to support law enforcement in Kenosha. However, clashing between Black Lives Matter protesters and supporters of Rittenhouse are still taking place and now it seems police are making arrests.

Advert 10

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse’s defense team filed a second motion for a mistrial. They accused prosecutors of supplying a drone video that was not the same version they wanted to use during the trial and they argued that the video was altered.