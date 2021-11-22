Kyle Rittenhouse: Reese Witherspoon Reacts To Verdict With Strong Message To US Representatives

Alamy

Reese Witherspoon is the latest public figure to speak out following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

The Legally Blonde actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the verdict reached on Friday, November 19.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty, despite fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz on August 25, 2020, during protests in Wisconsin.

PA

Riots and protest marches took place in cities including New York, Portland and Chicago following the not guilty verdict, and a number of public figures have since spoken out.

President Biden’s comments following the trial divided fans. In a video posted to Twitter, Biden said: ‘I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works and we have to abide by it.’

However, Witherspoon strongly disagreed with the verdict.

The actor shared her thoughts on Twitter, calling the trial result a ‘disgrace’.

Witherspoon explained how she woke up thinking of those who had ‘lost someone to senseless gun violence in America’, and that the trial verdict meant there ‘was no justice for their pain’.

The actor called for tighter gun laws, saying:

No one should be able to purchase a semi-automatic weapon, cross state lines and kill 2 people, wound another and go free. In what world is this safe … for any of us ?

According to BBC News, gun violence accounts for the deaths of almost 40,000 Americans a year.

Witherspoon continued her Twitter thread by thanking movements like MomsDemand and Everytown for their hard work addressing the nations culture of gun violence.

She proceeded to highlight the power of her right to vote, adding that ‘US representatives and judges who support this recklessness will not be receiving my vote. Ever.’

Witherspoon ended the thread by addressing the families and friends that are grieving. ‘I will never stop advocating for justice,’ she wrote.

