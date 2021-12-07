unilad
Advert

Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Dec 2021 16:00
Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James' Comments On Him Crying In CourtAlamy/PA

Kyle Rittenhouse has responded to LeBron James after the basketball star commented on his tears during his homicide trial.  

The 18-year-old was acquitted of all charges against him in a controversial ruling on November 19, more than a year after he fatally shot two men during protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Advert

During his trial, Rittenhouse took the stand and testified that he shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum chased him.

Kyle Rittenhouse. (Alamy)Alamy

The teenager began to cry as he recalled the events of August 25, 2020, but his emotion served to anger many people, prompting viewers such as James to share criticisms on social media.

In a tweet, the Los Angeles Lakers player shared a clip of Rittenhouse’s testimony and wrote: ‘What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man, knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.’

Advert

Following his acquittal, Rittenhouse responded to the comments in an interview on Elijah Schafer and Sydney Watson’s podcast, You Are Here.

Per The Independent, the teen told the hosts he’d been a ‘Lakers fan’ before James made his comments, adding: ‘I was really p*ssed off when he said that, because I liked LeBron and then I’m like, you know what f*ck you LeBron.’

Rittenhouse also used the podcast to imply that he made a mistake when travelling to Wisconsin on the night of the protest, saying: ‘Hindsight being 20/20, [it was] probably not the best idea to go down there.’

Advert

However, he noted that he ‘can’t change’ what he did, adding: ‘But I defended myself and that’s what happened.’

Watson told Rittenhouse it was ‘kind of impressive’ that ‘of all the people that you shot at, you killed probably two of the worst on the planet’, in reference to Huber and Rosenbaum, who had criminal backgrounds.

The host added: ‘Congratulations, Good job, you.’

Kyle Rittenhouse (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

Rittenhouse responded to say the shootings were ‘nothing to be congratulated about’, saying that if he could ‘go back’, he wishes he would ‘never have had to take somebody’s life.’

The 18-year-old claimed he travelled from his home in Illinois to help protect property while the protests were unfolding.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died From Brain Tumour
Celebrity

Nick Cannon’s 5-Month-Old Son Has Died From Brain Tumour

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own
News

Michigan School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Suspect Gets Court-Appointed Lawyer After Parents Only Hire Their Own

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison
News

New Arthur’s Law Will See Parents That Kill Children Never Released From Prison

Evidence Of Cocaine Reportedly Found In Toilets Near Boris Johnson’s Office
News

Evidence Of Cocaine Reportedly Found In Toilets Near Boris Johnson’s Office

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: News, Kenosha, Kyle Rittenhouse, lebron james, Wisconsin

Credits

The Independent

  1. The Independent

    Kyle Rittenhouse hits out at LeBron James

 