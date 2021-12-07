Kyle Rittenhouse Responds To LeBron James’ Comments On Him Crying In Court

Alamy/PA

Kyle Rittenhouse has responded to LeBron James after the basketball star commented on his tears during his homicide trial.

The 18-year-old was acquitted of all charges against him in a controversial ruling on November 19, more than a year after he fatally shot two men during protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake.

During his trial, Rittenhouse took the stand and testified that he shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum chased him.

Alamy

The teenager began to cry as he recalled the events of August 25, 2020, but his emotion served to anger many people, prompting viewers such as James to share criticisms on social media.

In a tweet, the Los Angeles Lakers player shared a clip of Rittenhouse’s testimony and wrote: ‘What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man, knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.’

Following his acquittal, Rittenhouse responded to the comments in an interview on Elijah Schafer and Sydney Watson’s podcast, You Are Here.

Per The Independent, the teen told the hosts he’d been a ‘Lakers fan’ before James made his comments, adding: ‘I was really p*ssed off when he said that, because I liked LeBron and then I’m like, you know what f*ck you LeBron.’

Rittenhouse also used the podcast to imply that he made a mistake when travelling to Wisconsin on the night of the protest, saying: ‘Hindsight being 20/20, [it was] probably not the best idea to go down there.’

However, he noted that he ‘can’t change’ what he did, adding: ‘But I defended myself and that’s what happened.’

Watson told Rittenhouse it was ‘kind of impressive’ that ‘of all the people that you shot at, you killed probably two of the worst on the planet’, in reference to Huber and Rosenbaum, who had criminal backgrounds.

The host added: ‘Congratulations, Good job, you.’

Alamy

Rittenhouse responded to say the shootings were ‘nothing to be congratulated about’, saying that if he could ‘go back’, he wishes he would ‘never have had to take somebody’s life.’

The 18-year-old claimed he travelled from his home in Illinois to help protect property while the protests were unfolding.