Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Wants To Become A Lawyer Following His Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse has said he wants to be a lawyer after being acquitted of all charges in his homicide trial.

The 18-year-old, who fatally shot two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year, was found not guilty on counts of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree attempted intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment following a three-week trial.

In an interview with right-wing news website BlazeTV this week, Rittenhouse said it was his own trial that prompted his desire to start practising law.

Speaking to hosts Elijah Schaffer and Sydney Watson, he said: ‘I want to be a lawyer. I want to go to law school.’

Rittenhouse went on to explain that his realisation came ‘towards the end’ of the trial after having faced lead prosecutor Thomas Binger, assistant district attorney in the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

The teenager said he wants to become a lawyer so he can ‘go against corrupt piece of sh*t prosecutors like Thomas Binger and put them in their place and make sure they never practise law again’.

In response to his explanation, Watson said: ‘I just love that’.

Binger, who has worked for the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for six years, clashed with Judge Bruce Schroeder a number of times during the trial, including when Binger asked Rittenhouse whether he knew the use of deadly force cannot be used to protect property.

Rittenhouse claimed he was hoping to protect businesses from protesters when he travelled to Wisconsin on the night of the shootings, however, Schroeder scalded the prosecutor for his question and accused him of trying to improperly introduce testimony that he said earlier he wasn’t inclined to include, Fox News reports.

Repeated missteps by the prosecutors prompted defence lawyers twice to request a mistrial, however the trial continued until the verdict was reached on November 19.

In a statement cited by NPR, Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office said while it was ‘disappointed’ with the verdict reached in Rittenhouse’s trial, it ‘must be respected’.

It continued: ‘We are grateful to the members of the jury for their diligent and thoughtful deliberations. We ask that members of our community continue to express their opinions and feelings about this verdict in a civil and peaceful manner.’

Jurors deliberated for roughly 27 hours over the course of four days before announcing their verdict.