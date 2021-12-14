Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Treated Like A Celebrity’ In ‘Outrageous’ Interview About His Gun

StevenCrowder/YouTube

Social media users have slammed interviewers for treating Kyle Rittenhouse ‘like a celebrity’ after he was found not guilty for the homicide of two men.

Rittenhouse has appeared on a number of podcasts and videos following the conclusion of his trial last month, when he was acquitted on all charges after fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Advert 10

Earlier this month, the 18-year-old sat down with conservative political commentator and YouTube and podcast host Steven Crowder for an episode of Louder with Crowder, in which they discussed the events of the trial and Rittenhouse’s thoughts on what happened.

During the chat, Crowder asked Rittenhouse to clarify whether he would be ‘burning’ the AR-style semi-automatic rifle used during the protests. Rittenhouse explained he would be ‘having it destroyed’.

When asked why he wanted to get rid of the gun, Rittenhouse said he had to ‘defend [himself] with it’, and that he didn’t want it ‘back on the streets’ or ‘propped up in a museum’, like ‘a lot of people’ have apparently requested.

Advert 10

After a clip of the interview was shared online, social media users began slamming interviewers for continuing to put Rittenhouse in the spotlight following his trial.

Responding to the scene on Instagram, one person commented: ‘Please stop reporting on this guy as if he’s a celebrity he is literally doing a press tour. nothing he says is new or productive to hear it’s just gross.’

Another wrote: ‘Please stop platforming him. He’s not a celebrity.’

Advert 10

In a previous appearance on the conservative podcast The Charlie Kirk Show, Rittenhouse said he didn’t ‘want anything to do’ with the gun and that it was being ‘destroyed right now’.

Speaking more recently to Crowder, Rittenhouse clarified that he would be ‘putting in a motion for the police department to send [the gun] off to be destroyed’, adding: ‘I think we’re gonna send one of our guys… with it to make sure it is destroyed.’

Alamy

When asked if he would get another gun, Rittenhouse said ‘I don’t know’, before adding that he would get a ‘nerf gun’.

Advert 10

During his trial, the prosecution argued that Rittenhouse acted criminally and recklessly by travelling to Wisconsin on the night of the protests. The 18-year-old testified before the jury that he acted in self-defence when he fatally shot Rosenbaum and Huber, and injured 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz.