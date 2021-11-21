Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Prompts Calls To Free Black Teen Who Killed Alleged Child Sex Trafficker

Alamy

The recent Kyle Rittenhouse verdict has prompted calls to free a Black teenager who was charged with killing an alleged child sex trafficker in 2018.

Chrystul Kizer was just 17 years old when she was charged with first-degree intentional homicide following the fatal shooting of a Kenosha man named Randall Volar.

Volar, 34, had allegedly been filming the abuse of girls under the age of consent, including Kizer, and was being investigated by Kenosha Police for child sex trafficking offences.

As reported by The Independent, Kizer met Volar when she was 16, after which point he allegedly abused her over the course of a year.

Volar was accused of abusing a number of underage girls and had been arrested. However, at the time of his death, he had been released on bail.

Kizer stated that she shot Volar in the head as he attempted to pin her to the floor in 2018. She has been accused of setting Volar’s house ablaze and fleeing to Milwaukee in his car.

Having been charged with both arson and first-degree intentional homicide, Kizer was in jail for two years before an advocacy group managed to raise the money to pay her $400,000 bond in June 2020.

In June 2021, Kizer appeared before the court as prosecutors planned to appeal a ruling by the state District II Court of Appeals.

This ruling determined that Kizer might be able to use a defence used by sex trafficking victims at her trial if she can provide evidence that her actions were a direct result of the trafficking she endured.

If she is able to do so, then this defence would be similar to that used by Rittenhouse’s legal team during his recent homicide trial.

Rittenhouse, who injured one man, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, and fatally shot two others, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, during protests in Kenosha, pleaded not guilty, claiming he had acted in self-defence. Rittenhouse was found to be not guilty on all counts.

In the aftermath of this verdict, many are calling for Kizer, who could be sentenced to life in prison if she is convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, to be freed. A trial date in her case has yet to be set.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk