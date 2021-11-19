Kyle Rittenhouse: Verdict Reached In Homicide Trial

Alamy

A verdict has been reached in the homicide trial involving Kyle Rittenhouse.

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse travelled 20 miles to Kenosha, Wisconsin, armed with an AR-15-style automatic rifle. Upon attending the protests, which had broken out over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, the then-17-year-old went on to wound one man, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, and fatally shoot two others, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26.

Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty, claiming that he had acted in self-defence, and had travelled from Illinois to provide medical assistance and defend a local business.

The 12-person jury has now come to a decision.

The case was first set to be attended by 20 jurors, however, two were dismissed mid-trial, and 12 were picked via random selection for the final verdict, with the remaining six held on standby, The Independent reports.

Rittenhouse was facing five felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree intentional homicide. He also faced two counts of recklessly endangering safety in the first degree.

The size of Rittenhouse’s weapon was debated in line with Wisconsin open-carry legislation, with Judge Schoreder concluding that the size of the weapon’s barrel meant no law had been broken by the now-18-year-old. Judge Schoreder subsequently dismissed the possession of a dangerous weapon charge.

Moreover, the jury were asked to ‘disregard‘ President Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s comments on the case.

Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, alleged that the young man acted in self-defence on the night of the deaths, describing him as a ‘scared kid who protected himself from a mob’.

However, Rittenhouse was accused by prosecuter Thomas Binger of ‘bringing a gun to a fistfight’ and being the ‘only killer’ within the protest. ‘You cannot claim self-defence against a danger you create,’ Binger stated.

Rittenhouse has now been found to be not guilty on all counts.

In preparation for the outcome and to ensure public safety, 500 National Guard troops were put on standby outside Kenosha by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

