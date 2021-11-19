Kyle Rittenhouse: Video Shows His Reaction The Moment Verdict Was Read In Court

@LawCrimeNetwork/Twitter

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has come to an end, and video from inside the courtroom revealed the final moments.

Kyle Rittenhouse was facing five felony charges, including first-degree homicide, stemming from an incident in which he fatally shot two men and injured a third during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The trial has proven to be emotional for Rittenhouse, who broke down in tears while giving his testimony in front of the jury. Emotions have run high across the US, with protesters clashing outside the courthouse during jury deliberations.

Now, with the final verdict decided, the fall-out from that decision is also expected.

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse travelled 20 miles to Kenosha, Wisconsin, armed with an AR-15-style automatic rifle. Upon attending the protests, which had broken out over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, the then-17-year-old went on to wound one man, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, and fatally shoot two others, Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26.

Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty, claiming that he had acted in self-defence, and had travelled from Illinois to provide medical assistance and defend a local business.

He has since been found to be not guilty on all charged and Rittenhouse was visibly emotional as the verdict was being read.

The size of Rittenhouse’s weapon was debated in line with Wisconsin open-carry legislation, with Judge Schoreder concluding that the size of the weapon’s barrel meant no law had been broken by the now-18-year-old. Judge Schoreder subsequently dismissed the possession of a dangerous weapon charge.

Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, alleged that the young man acted in self-defence on the night of the deaths, describing him as a ‘scared kid who protected himself from a mob’.

In preparation for the outcome and to ensure public safety, 500 National Guard troops were put on standby outside Kenosha by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.