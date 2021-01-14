Kyle Rittenhouse's Bail Conditions May Change After He Allegedly Flashed White Power Signs PA Images/CBS 58





Prosecutors are requesting that the Kenosha County Circuit Court modify Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond conditions after it emerged he had allegedly flashed white power signs while posing for pictures at a bar.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is facing homicide charges in the deaths of two men, as well as a felony attempted homicide charge in the wounding of a third man, after having opened fire at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

Protests had broken out in the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times by a white police officer. Authorities have alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident, had fired at protesters.

Kyle Rittenhouse

As reported by TMJ4, Kenosha County prosecutors are now attempting to modify Rittenhouse’s bond agreement after it was alleged he had been flashing white-power signs while posing for photographs, and that he had been ‘loudly serenaded’ with the Proud Boys’ official song Proud of Your Boy while drinking beer at a Mount Pleasant bar on January 5.

The current bond agreement doesn’t restrict Rittenhouse from entering a bar or consuming alcohol, with those under 21 being permitted to do so in Wisconsin if accompanied by their parents. It also doesn’t prevent him from interacting with known members of white supremacist groups.

Prosecutors have argued that Rittenhouse should not be allowed to possess or consume alcohol, stating that consumption can increase the likelihood of violent, criminal behaviour. This is of particular concern considering Rittenhouse has been accused of first-degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors have also also argued that Rittenhouse should be restricted from being in contact with known militia members or with members of white supremacist groups.

Protesters

In their motion, prosecutors wrote:

The defendant’s continued association with members of a group that prides itself on violence, and the use of their symbols, raises the significant possibility of future harm. Further, this association may serve to intimidate potential witnesses, who may be unwilling to testify in this case because they may fear that the defendant’s associates with harm them or their families.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty to the charges put against him, and his attorneys have maintained that he had been acting in self-defence when he alllegedly opened fire on the protesters.

Rittenhouse is set to return to Kenosha County Court on March 10 where he will make his final pre-trial appearance.