Kyle Rittenhouse’s Bail Conditions Now Changed After He Allegedly Flashed White Power Signs

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 23 Jan 2021 12:30
Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond agreement has been changed after he allegedly flashed White power signs while posing for pictures at a Wisconsin bar.

The now 18-year-old is charged with killing two people and wounding a third during a Black Lives Matter protest, following the shooting of Jacob Blake in summer last year.

Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty to the homicide charges and was released on bail after posting the $2 million bond.

He was then pictured drinking in Pudgy’s Pub in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, with his mother and several other adults. Although the legal age to buy and consume alcohol in the state is 21, he is legally permitted to drink while with a parent.

After the photographs emerged, prosecutors filed a motion that said five of the men at the pub had serenaded the teen with the song Proud of Your Boy, which is famously sung by members of far-right group the Proud Boys.

As per NBC Chicago, the motion read:

The defendant’s continued association with members of a group that prides itself on violence, and the use of their symbols, raises the significant possibility of future harm. Further, this association may serve to intimidate potential witnesses.

As of yesterday, the teen’s bond details were modified, meaning he cannot ‘possess nor consume alcohol’, he ‘cannot possess firearms’ and he must not knowingly have any contact with person or group known to ‘harm, threaten, harass or menace others on the basis of their race, beliefs on the subject of religion, colour, national origin, or gender’.

Kyle RittenhouseKyle RittenhousePA Images

Rittenhouse claims he was acting in self-defence when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz with an assault rifle.

He is set to appear in court for his final pre-trial appearance on March 10.

