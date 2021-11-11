Kyle Rittenhouse’s Judge’s Phone Goes Off In Court Playing Trump Rally Theme Tune

Alamy/Fox News

The ringtone of the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide hearing has been revealed as a song popular at the rallies of former president Donald Trump.

Rittenhouse is facing multiple felony charges in the ongoing trial after he reportedly killed two people and injured a third during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year, when then-17-year-old travelled from Illinois while armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

Advert 10

The song used as Judge Bruce Schroeder’s ringtone became apparent this week when his phone began to ring after the trial had returned from lunch, while the Rittenhouse defence team was speaking. The judge quickly silenced his phone, but footage from the trial caught the moment it began to play.

Schroeder’s incoming call was signalled by the tune God Bless The USA by Lee Greenwood, which has been used frequently at rallies led by Trump.

Sharing the news of the controversial incident on Twitter, attorney Ron Filipkowski wrote: ‘Judge Schroeder’s phone rings in the middle of the Rittenhouse trial, and it just happens to be the theme song from the Trump rallies when he walks on stage. Go figure.’

Advert 10

See the video below:

The judge’s phone rang as the defence argued for a mistrial with prejudice due to what they called ‘prosecutorial misconduct’, The Independent reports.

Rittenhouse’s defence has accused prosecutors of violating their client’s rights by discussing his silence in the wake of the 2020 shootings, and by referencing a video that was previously deemed inadmissible. Schroeder has said he will consider the motion for the mistrial, which, if granted, would mean Rittenhouse cannot be tried again for the same crimes.

Advert 10