Kyle Rittenhouse’s Trial Delayed Due To ‘Number Of Outstanding Issues’

Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has been delayed by more than seven months due to a ‘number of outstanding issues.’

The 18-year-old is facing two felony charges for intentional homicide in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as attempted homicide for injuring 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, during an August 25 protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralysed.

The Illinois teen, who used an AR-style weapon in the attack, was originally set to stand trial on March 29. However, it has since been delayed until November 1. He’s currently out on bond.

The decision was made yesterday, March 10, during a virtual court hearing in which prosecutors and Rittenhouse’s attorney agreed to take more time to prepare for the trial.

As per CBS News, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said: ‘There are a number of outstanding issues with discovery, DNA testing and some other issues that need to be taken care of. There are also some logistics with regards to the eventual jury that need to be hammered out.’

He added: ‘It will also give us time to make sure all the witnesses are going to be available and all the attorneys are going to available. Things like that.’

Rittenhouse didn’t object to the move either, though it means his trial will now take place more than a year after he was charged. In addition to his homicide counts, he’s facing charges of reckless endangerment and possessing a weapon while under the age of 18. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges, arguing it was ‘lawful self-defence.’

While agreeing to postpone the trial, County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder set a pre-trial hearing for May 17 to ensure Rittenhouse’s defence and the prosecutors are on track for November, which still isn’t ‘written in stone.’

Rittenhouse’s legal team recently began polling public opinion in Kenosha County in order to ascertain whether the teenager can expect a fair trial, or if they may have cause to change the venue of the trial or seek a jury pool from a different county.

Also this year, the judge refused to issue a fresh arrest warrant for Rittenhouse after prosecutors argued he violated his bail conditions by not informing the court of his changed address. They also requested his bail be increased by $200,000, which was also denied.

Rittenhouse’s case has rallied the support of conservative and far-right supporters across the US, with an internet fundraising campaign helping to pay for his bond in the first place.