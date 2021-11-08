Kylie Jenner Spotted Watching During Travis Scott Concert Tragedy

Alamy

Footage has emerged which shows Kylie Jenner watching during the tragic Travis Scott concert.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 24-year-old reality star and businesswoman can be seen watching the Astroworld concert in a riser alongside sister Kendall Jenner.

As noted by the publication, Kylie appeared to have a more ‘serious demeanour’ than her sister, who appeared to be greatly enjoying the show. This has been interpreted by some as Kylie having felt nervous by this point, although it is hard to tell with her mask in place.

Alamy

The video was reportedly taken approximately ten minutes into Scott’s set, with the person who took it apparently beginning to sense the crowd surging at this point, causing them to lose control over their footing.

Eight festivalgoers died and several others were seriously injured during Scott’s concert on Friday, November 5. In a statement, Kylie stressed that she and Scott hadn’t been ‘aware’ of any fatalities until after the 75-minute set was over.

You can watch the clip for yourself below:

Speaking with TMZ on Sunday, a source reiterated that Kylie ‘had no idea as to what was happening in the crowd’, adding that ‘to think otherwise is both unfair and inaccurate’.

One clip shared on TikTok appears to corroborate this statement, showing pregnant Kylie being led into the crowd alongside three-year-old daughter Stormi and security personnel. This would arguably suggest that Kylie hadn’t realised the situation could turn fatal.

