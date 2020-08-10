LA County Sheriffs Point Guns At Black Teens Who Called 911 For Help tammilaray/Instagram

The LA County Sheriffs have come under fire after deputies pointed their guns at three Black teens who called 911, needing their help.

Horrifying video footage shows the moment White officers drew their weapons at the teens, who had reportedly called 911 several times.

The group are said to have called 911 for help after a homeless man asked them for drugs, before pulling out a knife and trying to rob them.

You can watch the moment police arrived and pulled out their weapons here:

One of the teens’ mothers, Tammi Collins, says her son described the homeless man as getting very aggressive before ripping his shirt off and pulling out a knife, forcing the teens to use their skateboards for protection.

Several 911 calls were made, with all but one reporting the homeless man’s alleged attack and naming the teens as the victims. In that one call, a woman reportedly told the dispatcher that ‘two Black guys were attacking a homeless man’.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department told TMZ the 911 call came in as an assault with a deadly weapon – specifically, two adult males hitting another man with a skateboard.

Cops Point Guns At Black Teens Who'd Called 911 For Help Davenewworld_2/Twitter

After the officers arrived, several bystanders attempted to explain to them what had happened, however they were told to move away. The bystanders can also be heard warning the teens to keep their hands up for their own safety, as the police tell them to back away.

After deputies spoke with the teenagers and witnesses, they were released and no arrests were made. The department is unaware of what happened to the homeless man.

Collins also shared the video on social media, commenting that she had no idea how she would help her son recover from such a traumatic experience.

‘I wanted to share what happened to my son yesterday in SCV when he was with a couple of friends sitting at a bus stop headed home,’ she wrote. ‘He was attacked by a gentleman (homeless guy) who approached them and first asked them if they had any crack then tried to take their things.’

She added:

This is how the police responded. This is something my son and his friends will never forget. I’m still wonder how will I ever help my son recover from this traumatic experience. Please pray for my family. Please share to protect our kids!!!

The incident comes after months of protests calling for an end to the police brutality disproportionately suffered by Black people in the United States.