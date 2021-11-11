Lab Testing Finds Subway Tuna Contains Cattle, Pork And Chicken DNA, New Lawsuit Says

Alamy

Subway’s ‘100% Tuna’ actually contains ‘cattle, pork and chicken DNA’, according to a new class-action lawsuit.

The suit, which accused the sandwich chain of having ‘duped’ the public over the contents of its products, claims that lab testing showed that DNA from other animals was found in its tuna, which Subway has repeatedly claimed consists of ‘high-quality, wild-caught, 100% tuna’.

Reuters reports that the lawsuit states that in 19 of 20 samples tested, ‘no detectable tuna DNA sequences’ were found, while all 20 contained chicken DNA. In addition, more than half contained pork DNA, with seven containing traces of cattle DNA.

It’s the third suit brought by the San Francisco-based plaintiffs, who previously claimed that Subway’s tuna subs were ‘completely bereft of tuna as an ingredient’, leading the company to launch a full PR offensive to push back on the potentially damaging claims.

Since the first lawsuit was filed in January, Subway has taken out a series of full-page ads, a revamped menu, and even a website dedicated to explaining the process behind its tuna products.

‘If you follow the science, once tuna is cooked, its DNA becomes denatured, which means when you go to test it, you can’t tell one way or the other.’ Subway CEO John Chidsey told CNN in the wake of a July investigation by the New York Times, which also found tuna DNA could not always be found in samples taken from the chain’s tuna subs.

A previous lawsuit brought by the same plaintiffs was dismissed by a judge in October, with the court ruling that the evidence listed in the case did not meet a proper legal standard.

Lead plaintiff Nilima Amin claimed that she’d bought tuna products from Subway ‘more than 100’ times between 2013 and 2019, and had specifically checked on each occasion that what she was eating contained ‘only tuna’.

Ironically, the tuna sub was one of the only products left unchanged during recent menu changes implemented by Subway, with the company saying it was ‘so proud’ of the product that it didn’t want to mess with it.