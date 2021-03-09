Labour Demands Royal Family Respond To Racism Allegations

PA Images





Labour is calling on Buckingham Palace to investigate allegations of racism that came to light during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah.

In the interview, which aired on Sunday, March 7, Meghan claimed the royal family did not want to offer security to their son, Archie, and that there were ‘concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born’.

Oprah has since confirmed that the comments about Archie’s skin colour did not come from the Queen or Prince Philip, though she told CBS that Harry ‘did not share the identity’ of the person with her.

PA Images

Meghan also said she had experienced suicidal thoughts and that she had reached out to a member of the institution for help, only to be told that she could not receive support. Following the release of the interview, shadow education secretary Kate Green said Meghan’s accusations were ‘really distressing, shocking’.

Speaking to Sky News, she commented:

If there are allegations of racism, I would expect them to be treated by the palace with the utmost seriousness and fully investigated. There’s never any excuse in any circumstances for racism and I think it is important that action is taken to investigate what are really shocking allegations.

When asked if the royal family needed to respond to the allegations, Green responded: ‘I’m sure that the palace will be thinking very carefully about that, and I certainly think people will be wondering what is going to be said.’

PA Images

Labour leader Keir Starmer did not repeat Green’s call for an investigation, but he reiterated the seriousness of Meghan’s comments and noted that issues of mental health and racism were prevalent across Britain and not limited to the royal family.

Speaking during a visit to a school in Dagenham, Starmer said:

The issues that Meghan has raised of racism and mental health are really serious issues. It is a reminder that too many people experience racism in 21st-century Britain. We have to take that very, very seriously. Nobody, but nobody, should be prejudiced [against] because of the colour of their skin or because of their mental health issues. This is bigger than the royal family. For too many years we have been too dismissive and too willing to put these issues to one side.

Responding to a question of whether the institution of the monarchy is fit for purpose, Starmer said: ‘Well they’re serious allegations and we’ll have to see how the institution reacts to this. It’s bigger in a sense than just the royal family because that experience of racism, I’m sad to say, is too prevalent still in 21st century Britain and we all have to take that seriously and redouble our efforts.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to say whether or not an investigation was needed, or whether he believed the royal family was racist.

