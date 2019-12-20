LadBaby Crowned Christmas No.1 For Second Straight Year With Song About Sausage Rolls

ladbabyofficial/Instagram

After defying the odds last year and becoming the Christmas number one for the Official Charts UK, LadBaby has gone and done it again.

The sausage roll loving dad has beaten the likes of Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa and Tones & I – who has been number one for several weeks in a row – with his song I Love Sausage Rolls.

The track is a savoury rendition of the Joan Jett hit I Love Rock & Roll.

Last year, the dad of two topped the Christmas chart with his song We Built This City on Sausage Rolls.

Other Christmas song contenders this year were Mariah Carey with All I Want For Christmas, Wham! with Last Christmas and Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas.

All the money from both last year’s song and this year’s goes to food bank charity, The Trussell Trust. Last year the song raised £70,000 for the charity from it’s 75,000 combined sales from streaming, digital downloads and physical copies.

In a recent interview with ITV’s This Morning, Mark Ian Hoyle (LadBaby) spoke about potentially being number one again and why he keeps singing about sausage rolls.

He said:

I’ve always just loved sausage rolls, but it started off as a bit of a joke last year and, you know, we thought if we could do it for a good cause, why not?

He's done it again! 😱@LadBabyOfficial is your Christmas number one for the second year running! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/gIT4arweO3 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) December 20, 2019

When asked about they came up with this year’s song, Mark’s wife Roxanne, aka LadyBabyMum, said:

I think a lot of people naturally sing it. Mark’s been tweeted a lot so last year’s came from a tweet, so this year’s came from the fans and people that watch us saying ‘you’ve got to do it, you’ve got to do it’.

Apparently, until a couple of months ago, Mark and his wife weren’t actually going to do another song but, from was Roxanne said, the pair were strongly encouraged to do so.

Stormzy himself even took to Twitter to give LadBaby words of support and wished him all the best prior to Mark’s win.

The tweet read:

They’ve smashed it out the park already good luck guys you got this, it’s a beautiful thing you’re doing

They’ve smashed it out the park already ! @LadBabyOfficial good luck guys you got this, it’s a beautiful thing you’re doing 💪🏿❤️ https://t.co/IrhmPU0K8M pic.twitter.com/2LzsxjrXkJ — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 16, 2019

It’s nice to know there’s no hard feelings between them both!

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]