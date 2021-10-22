Lamborghini Driver ‘Confuses The Brake And Accelerator Pedals’, Drives Supercar Into Lake

AFK-Mondsee

A Lamborghini driver has walked away with minor injuries after accidentally driving his car into a lake, police have said.

The 31-year-old was reportedly driving through the Austrian town of Mondsee when he ‘mixed up the brake and accelerator pedals’ and ended up reversing straight into a 50ft deep lake.

Luckily, the driver was able to scramble out of his Lamborghini Huracan and swim to shore, leaving the £160,000 supercar slowly submerging beneath the water.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and caught another lucky break later in the evening, with fire crews able to successfully recover the custom-wrapped vehicle from the water, despite the car likely being a write-off.

Images posted by locals showed a crane on site as the car was hauled back onto dry land, with police also at the scene to investigate the incident. Zenger reports that the recovery process took some three hours and 31 members of the Mondsee and Innerschwand fire brigades.

‘A lot of care was required to recover the valuable sports car, but together with five fire service divers, a recovery balloon and a crane truck, my team managed to carefully pull the vehicle out of the lake,’ said a spokesperson for the Innerschwand fire brigade.

According to the MailOnline, a witness said the driver had dropped someone off nearby, and was in the process of turning around when the accident happened.

In a tweet about the incident, the local police force joked:

Following the unexpected end of #NoTimeToDie, a Swiss man applied to become the successor to #DanielCraig as #JamesBond. However his attempt to replicate the legendary Lotus Esprit [scene] from #TheSpyWhoLovedMe with his sports car backfired. #DroveWithNoBrakes

A police spokesperson said the driver ‘mixed up the brake and accelerator pedals and drove backwards into the Mondsee’, with the vehicle sinking ‘about 15 meters from the bank to a depth of about 5 meters’.