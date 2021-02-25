Landlord Charged For Inciting Prostitution In England’s First ‘Sex For Rent’ Case

ITV

A Surrey landlord has been charged with inciting prostitution in what’s thought to be England’s first ‘sex for rent’ case.

Christopher Cox has been accused of asking women to provide a range of exploitive sexual services, such as physical sex acts and photos of female tenants in bikinis in exchange for accommodation.

The 52-year-old has been charged with two counts of inciting prostitution and one count of controlling prostitution for gain between May and November in 2018.

As prosecutors told Staines magistrates court, Cox allegedly posted adverts on Craigslist offering free accommodation to young, vulnerable and homeless women at his home in Cranleigh, but ‘in return he wrote he would expect them to cook, clean, and do laundry and possibly more’, The Independent reports.

Prosecutor Kimberly Grabban also claimed Cox had requested that the women were willing to perform bondage sex acts with him, in addition to being tied up.

As per the Mirror Online, she said: ‘[Cox] explained that in exchange for the room he wanted them to constantly be in bikinis and wanted to tie them up and play with them sexually. She would need to sleep in his bed every night, including bondage, spanking and BDSM.’

Cox appeared in court via video-link on Wednesday, February 24, where he indicated a not guilty plea with regards to the count of controlling prostitution between May 17 and June 27.

In terms of the two counts of inciting prostitution for gain, said to have taken place between August 21 and September 6, and November 4-7, Cox didn’t give any indication of pleas.

The case was brought to the attention of police following an investigation by ITV researchers, who passed information onto officers before finding a complainant who claimed to have entered into a ‘sex for rent’ arrangement with the landlord.

Grabban explained: ‘The facts of this case relate to the ITV TV channel referring this matter to Surrey Police in 2019 before an episode of The Kyle Files involving the defendant.’

The case comes after changes to England’s CPS legal guidance in 2019, which makes ‘sex for rent’ exploitation schemes punishable by up to seven years behind bars. Housing charity Shelter earlier revealed that 250,000 women in the UK had been targeted by similar arrangements over the past five years.

Cox has been released on unconditional bail until his next hearing, with District Judge Julie Cooper sending the case to Guildford Crown Court where he’ll appear on March 25.