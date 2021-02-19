Landlord Charged With Voyeurism After Women Find Two-Way Mirror In Bathroom

Mackay Real Estate/Google

A landlord in Canada has been charged with voyeurism after women found a two-way mirror in their bathroom.

Al Young, from New Minas, Nova Scotia, was charged after two women found a mirror in their home on Blomidon Terrace in Wolfville that allowed someone to watch them from another room, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The mirror was found and reported by the two tenants on January 21, with the 55-year-old property manager scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on April 7.

As reported by CBC, Kings District RCMP Constable Jeff Wilson said: ‘They had felt that the mirror had been manipulated or changed in some way and it brought the mirror to their attention.’

He added: ‘After a closer look, there were some concerns about where behind the mirror led to.’

When officers arrived at the property, they conducted a thorough investigation around the bathroom. Soon, they found changes had been made to the mirror and accompanying wall in order for someone to peer through into the bathroom from an adjacent room.

According to Wilson, one of the women had been living in the home for a week, while the other had been staying there for a fortnight, with the offences taking place between January 11 and 24.

Mackayre.com

RCMP investigators believe there hadn’t been any prior tenants who may have been victims of the two-way mirror; however, they’re encouraging anyone who may have been involved in a similar incident to get in touch.

While Young was a real estate agent for MacKay Real Estate for 14 years, the company’s owner said the address with the two-way mirror wasn’t attached to the business. The property was part of Young’s own portfolio, helping to manage the building for its owner.

The charges came after Young’s real estate licence had been terminated, as he’d taken a break from the business since earlier in 2020. ‘It kind of made logical sense, where he had not been actively working for over a year. So we didn’t really question, go into any detail,’ John MacKay said.

Google

The Nova Scotia Real Estate Commission has also confirmed that Young isn’t permitted to trade in real estate as of Thursday, February 18, and is no longer employed by the company.

After finding out about the charges, MacKay was ‘shocked, floored… I just hope that he gets professional help that he needs… and I just feel so terrible for the affected tenants and the trust that they’ve lost and his family.’