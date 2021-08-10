Landowners Pull Guns On Firefighters Trying To Rescue Them From Wildfires

[Wednesday] was a very tough day for all of us. There is stuff out there that we didn’t want to see. Again, talking about the people out there dealing with evacuations. We are all challenged. Law enforcement’s challenged.

We have firefighters getting guns pulled out on them because people don’t want to evacuate. That’s just the duality. That’s what it is. Not trying to place the blame on the landowners. We understand, our hearts go out to them.

The impacts, the devastation we understand. That’s why we are here, we are trying to do the best we can. That is our sole intention. But again it comes down to life threat, and that’s what we need to manage.