LAPD Chief ‘Disgusted’ By Officers Sharing ‘Take My Breath Away’ George Floyd Meme
An LAPD chief has shared his disgust at police officers sharing a George Floyd meme with the caption ‘You Take My Breath Away’.
Floyd died at the hands of police officers in May 2020 after having his neck knelt on for seven minutes. Despite expressing to Derek Chauvin, the man who knelt on him, that he couldn’t breathe, he failed to remove his knee.
Floyd later died as a consequence of the ordeal which sparked world wide Black Lives Matter protests and the ‘Defund the Police’ movement.
Despite the seriousness of Floyd’s death last year, some LAPD police officers thought it was appropriate to make light of the man’s passing.
According to TMZ, the officers in question that allegedly shared the insensitive post work for the LAPD Harbor Division. One member of staff who failed to see the funny side of the meme then raised concerns which sparked an investigation into the matter.
It’s believed that the inappropriate picture may have been created by a member of the department.
LAPD HQ have since issued a statement on the matter. It said on Twitter today, February 14, ‘The Department has become aware of allegations that an image was being passed around the department and this image was in the workplace. There are also allegations that the post with the image was authored by a department employee.’
It continued:
A personnel complaint has been initiated and we are pursuing each allegation including interviewing the department member who brought it to our attention.
At this point the Department has not identified any actual postings in the workplace or identified that it was in fact our department employee who created the image. We have raised the apparent existence of the image and directed commands to survey the worksites for it.
The LAPD finished the statement stating that it has a ‘zero tolerance for this type of behaviour.
Meanwhile, Commander at the Harbor Division said LAPD Chief Michael Moore said he was ‘disgusted’ by the picture and that ‘messages with inappropriate content may result in discipline’.
