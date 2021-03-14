LAPD Filmed Running Over Protesters At Breonna Taylor March
Footage taken from a Breonna Taylor march in Hollywood appears to show officers from the Los Angeles Police Department running over protesters with a police vehicle.
This footage, shared by anti-fascist reporter Vishal P Singh, shows two protesters standing in front of – and then climbing onto – a police car. The car then speeds up, knocking the protesters to the ground as the person filming the scene can be heard exclaiming in shock.
The video ends with protesters confronting a skirmish line of LAPD officers. The person behind the camera can be heard telling them, ‘you guys just ran two people over’, before asking to see their sergeant. It’s unclear at the time of writing whether or not the protesters were injured.
In another clip from the protest shared by Singh, LAPD officers can apparently be seen ‘throwing down protesters and opening fire at point blank range’.
Singh tweeted:
Officers shot, beat, and arrested many activists as well as members of the press who were merely documenting.
As reported by NBC Los Angeles, two protests were held in Hollywood on the night of Saturday March 13, in memory of Breonna Taylor.
Breonna was fatally shot by officers in her Louisville, Kentucky home one year ago during a botched raid, sparking protests across the US.
Louisville has since passed Breonna’s Law, which has placed a ban on no-knock warrants, and three of the officers involved in Breonna’s death have been fired from the force.
Going forward, family members and activists are continuing to push for the officers involved to be charged after a grand jury chose not to indict any of them in Breonna’s death.
